United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 3.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,604,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $444.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.88 and its 200-day moving average is $395.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $239.40 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

