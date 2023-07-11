Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after buying an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,688,000 after acquiring an additional 211,033 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

