Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.5 %

WSM stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.