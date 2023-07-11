Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

