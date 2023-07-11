Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,620,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 233,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,375,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 81,905 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,270.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 59,469 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

