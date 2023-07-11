Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,674 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 715,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,978,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 805,041 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

