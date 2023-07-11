Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

