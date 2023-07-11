Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $453.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.