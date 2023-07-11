Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $437.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

