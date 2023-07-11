Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

