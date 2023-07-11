Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 699,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 451,483 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,843,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

