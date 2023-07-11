Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 2,598 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOE stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

