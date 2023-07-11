Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 560 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

