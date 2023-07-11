Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 657 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.