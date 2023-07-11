Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

