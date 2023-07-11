Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 224,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.