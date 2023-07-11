Focused Investors LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $84,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

