Focused Investors LLC Sells 38,050 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the period. Target accounts for 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $127,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

