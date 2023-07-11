Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.