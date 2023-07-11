Aquila Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

