Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,700,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after purchasing an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2,059.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 356,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 339,644 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.