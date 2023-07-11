Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

NYSE CFR opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

