Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Corteva Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

