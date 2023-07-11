Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.32.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.