Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

