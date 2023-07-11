Aquila Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.