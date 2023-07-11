Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Viasat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viasat by 76.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Viasat by 394.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Viasat Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279 shares of company stock valued at $55,996 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

