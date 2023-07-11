Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.18.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

