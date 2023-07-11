Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

