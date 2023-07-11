Aquila Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,694 shares of company stock valued at $24,304,477 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

