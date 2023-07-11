Aquila Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

