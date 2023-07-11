Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rogers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.