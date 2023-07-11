PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

