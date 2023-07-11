Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

