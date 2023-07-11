Busey Wealth Management Sells 702 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

AEP opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

