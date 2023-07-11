Busey Wealth Management Sells 7,086 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

