Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 97,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 84,074 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.