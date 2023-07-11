Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 150,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 76,513 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

