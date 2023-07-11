Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 928 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

