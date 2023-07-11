Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 86,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 43,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

