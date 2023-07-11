Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $365,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

