Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 57 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after acquiring an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $463.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $431.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

