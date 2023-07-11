Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.