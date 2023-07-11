Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up approximately 1.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 427,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

