ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

