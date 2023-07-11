Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

