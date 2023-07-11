Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

