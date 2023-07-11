Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,280 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

