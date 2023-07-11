Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

INSI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

