Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
INSI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
