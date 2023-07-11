BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

